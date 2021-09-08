Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

