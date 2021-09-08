Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,405. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

