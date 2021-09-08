Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $478,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. 46,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,405. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.