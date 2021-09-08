Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.