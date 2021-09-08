Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

AGX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Argan has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $744.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Argan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1,105.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Argan worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

