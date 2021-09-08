Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.
AGX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Argan has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $744.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.