Argent Trust Co Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

