Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2,687.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $341.81 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.