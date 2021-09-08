Argent Trust Co Sells 496 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

