Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $9,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,745 shares of company stock valued at $79,031,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $359.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

