Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $644,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $271.00.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.
Upstart Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
