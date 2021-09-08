Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $644,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $271.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.