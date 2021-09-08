Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.85 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market cap of C$432.03 million and a P/E ratio of -71.88. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.63.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

