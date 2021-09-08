ASOS (LON:ASC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 6,700 to GBX 6,500. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. ASOS traded as low as GBX 3,489 ($45.58) and last traded at GBX 3,503 ($45.77), with a volume of 184906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,495 ($45.66).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,129.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,847.

About ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

