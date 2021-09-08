ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ASAZY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 190,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

