Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Acquires £152.10 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.72).

AGR stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 83.10 ($1.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

