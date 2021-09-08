Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

