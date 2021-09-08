Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 19,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,845. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 335.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

