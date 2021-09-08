Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

