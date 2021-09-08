Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 447 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.04. 43,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,603. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

