Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Purchases 9 Shares

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,814 ($23.70) per share, for a total transaction of £163.26 ($213.30).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Nick Keveth acquired 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,802 ($36.61) per share, for a total transaction of £140.10 ($183.04).

On Monday, July 5th, Nick Keveth bought 6 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.26) per share, with a total value of £161.94 ($211.58).

Shares of LON:AVON traded up GBX 38.40 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,814.40 ($23.71). The stock had a trading volume of 241,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,395.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,840.27. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,772 ($23.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market cap of £562.88 million and a PE ratio of 4.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVON shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

