AXPR (AXPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $138,976.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00151370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00727706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043046 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

