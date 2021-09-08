B. Riley Comments on RumbleON, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RumbleON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of RMBL opened at $37.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.93. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $545,928. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 98,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.