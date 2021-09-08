B. Riley Increases Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $12.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AGEN opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

