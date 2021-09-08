Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $159.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BCPC opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30. Balchem has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $142.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.