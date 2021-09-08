Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,282 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Momo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

