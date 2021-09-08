Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,332 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $188,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 180.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 194.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion and a PE ratio of -102.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $251,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,363 shares of company stock valued at $291,890,849. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

