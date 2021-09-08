Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $400,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,039 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.