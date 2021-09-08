Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 94.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,478 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

