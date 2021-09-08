Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 122,092 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,092 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.