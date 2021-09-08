Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 15,298 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

