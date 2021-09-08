Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,565 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

DRE opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

