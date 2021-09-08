Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $12,526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

