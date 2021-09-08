Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

CR opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

