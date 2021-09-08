Bank of Marin Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.1% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.55 and a 200-day moving average of $372.84. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.