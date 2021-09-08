Bank of Marin Sells 455 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.15. 52,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.