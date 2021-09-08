Basic Attention Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $386.14 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $386.14 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00154297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00727076 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.

