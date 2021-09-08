Bbva USA Acquires New Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of WAB opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

