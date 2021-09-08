Bbva USA Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

