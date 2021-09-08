Bbva USA Purchases New Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bbva USA bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

