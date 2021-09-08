BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $219,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 27.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. 43,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,200. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

