BCE (TSE:BCE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$69.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. BCE traded as high as C$66.88 and last traded at C$66.80, with a volume of 7635242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.02.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.19. The firm has a market cap of C$60.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

