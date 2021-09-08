BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $346.61

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $346.61, but opened at $336.17. BeiGene shares last traded at $346.38, with a volume of 791 shares changing hands.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $162,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,553,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,899,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,725 shares of company stock worth $54,608,208. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BeiGene by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

