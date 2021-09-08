Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 3,501 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 320,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $347.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

