Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 401.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,621. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

