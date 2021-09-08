Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.27. 160,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,451,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

