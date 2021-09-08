Belt Price Up 83.4% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00133746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00194278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.67 or 0.07297700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,574.73 or 0.97578119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00747681 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

