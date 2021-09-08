BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

