Bessemer Group Inc. Has $541,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

