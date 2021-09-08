Bessemer Group Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

