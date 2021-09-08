Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

