Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $421,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period.

BBAX opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $60.76.

